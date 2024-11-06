Lee Anderson ordered to apologise for swearing at a security guard

A report said his actions left the security guard “upset and intimidated, and led to him moving to a different job in parliament.”

The Reform UK MP Lee Anderson has been ordered to apologise for breaching House of Commons anti-bullying rules by swearing at a security guard. A report from the Independent Expert Panel (IEP) – which investigates allegations of bullying against MPs – says that Anderson’s actions left the security guard “upset and intimidated, and led to him moving to a different job in parliament.”

Describing what happened, the report says: “On 3rd November 2023, at the Derby Gate search post, Houses of Parliament, the respondent, Lee Anderson MP, twice verbally insulted the complainant […], who was on duty as a security officer. After instructing the complainant to open the door and allow the respondent access to the parliamentary estate, the complainant asked to check the respondent’s pass. The respondent replied, ‘Fuck off, everyone opens the door to me, you are the only one’. The complainant again explained he would need to check the respondent’s pass. The respondent then approached the complainant and said, ‘Fuck you, I have a train to catch’, before walking out of the search post.”

The IEP has said that Anderson should apologise, both to the security guard and to the House of Commons.

