Labour NEC member accuses party of ‘stifling diversity of thought’ over plans for ‘accountability’ of regional mayors

Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) is set to discuss proposals on making its regional mayor’s more ‘accountable’ to the party. According to a report from LabourList, proposals put to the NEC would see Labour mayors required to write reports for their regional executive committees (RECs), and the RECs to in turn report to the NEC on mayors’ ‘contribution to campaigning’ which would be used to make decisions on their reselection.

LabourList reports that under the proposals, Labour’s regional mayors could also face “disciplinary action” if they do not pay a two per cent levy on their salaries to the party.

These proposals have led to concerns being raised that they would ‘centralise power’ within the NEC, ‘stifle diversity of thought’ and undermined the ‘autonomy’ of elected representatives.

Jess Barnard, a member of Labour’s NEC on the left of the party told, Left Foot Forward: “The proposed changes to increase control over regional mayors are a consistent display of top-down control of the NEC against local democracy and the autonomy of elected representatives.

“Instead of empowering our mayors, who are amongst the most popular local politicians in their areas, to deliver for their communities, the leadership seems intent on centralising power within the NEC, stifling diversity of thought and local accountability.

“This approach is not only at odds with Labour’s supposed commitment to devolution but risks further alienating regional voters who value genuine local representation, after years of being left behind by the Tory administrations.

“Labour should focus on building trust, not tightening its grip.”

LabourList has had sight of the document set to be discussed by the NEC. According to its reporting, the document says: “Due to their size and nature of the role, neither regional mayors nor police and crime commissioners have a direct link to an existing party unit in the same way that MPs (CLPs), councillors (branch) or council leaders (local government committees). This has resulted in a perceived lack of clarity and inconsistency regarding accountability to the party.

“In line with the rights and responsibilities of all elected members, regional mayors are subject [to] a two percent levy on elected member’s salary, including all payments flowing directly from elected office. The party should ask the Association of Labour Councillors to ensure this is complied with in all cases, enforced with appropriate disciplinary action if required.”

