Wales Green Party leader tells conference that Greens will win first member of the Welsh Parliament in 2026

Anthony Slaughter made a keynote speech at the Green Party Conference

Members of the Green Party of England and Wales are currently meeting in Manchester for their autumn conference. At the conference, one of the keynote speaking slots was given to the leader of the Wales Green Party Anthony Slaughter.

Slaughter used his speech to talk up the Greens’ chances of winning their first representatives in the Senedd in 2026.

He told attendees: “Conference, with your help and your support we can, we must, and we will get our first Green elected to the Senedd in 2026.”

Slaughter went on to argue that Green representation is needed in the Senedd as a result of what he sees as the failures of Labour at the Welsh Government level.

He said: “That elected Green voice in the Senedd, our national parliament, has never been more needed. After over a quarter of a century in power in Cardiff Bay Welsh Labour have become tired, listless and inward looking and are failing to deliver for the people of Wales. As a government they are so often well-meaning in ambition but lacking in implementation.”

However, Slaughter didn’t stop at criticising the Welsh Government. In fact, he used his speech to level his strongest criticism at Westminster. “Red team or Blue team – Westminster isn’t working,” Slaughter said, later reiterating the Wales Green Party’s position in support of Welsh Independence. He said: “Wales deserves better. This is why Wales Green Party will continue to campaign alongside other progressive

organisations for an independent Wales. The future of Wales should be in the control of the people of Wales.”

Green Party Conference is taking place from 6-8 September.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

This article is jointly published with Bright Green.