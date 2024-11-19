“F**k you,” Brazilian First Lady tells Elon Musk

Musk has had a strained relationship with Brazil’s left-wing government.

Brazil’s first lady has sworn at billionaire Elon Musk at an event on tackling misinformation on social media, ahead of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Janja Lula da Silva, whose husband is President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was talking about the need to combat fake news and regulate social media networks when she made the remarks about the Tesla CEO.

Musk has come in for criticism after taking over X, formerly Twitter, and allowing fake news and extremist content to go unchecked. He is also a close ally of Trump and was recently rewarded for his loyalty by being appointed to co-lead the new department of government efficiency to cut out ‘waste’.

While advocating for tougher social media regulation on a panel about disinformation, Janja Lula da Silva appeared to be startled by a loud noise, joking, “I think it’s Elon Musk.”

She then said she wasn’t afraid of him and added: “F*** you, Elon Musk.”

Earlier this year, Brazil’s Supreme Court ordered a nationwide ban on X, after it failed to name a legal representative in the country and suspend accounts for allegedly spreading misinformation.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward