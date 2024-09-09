TUC votes to oppose ban on new oil and gas licenses until plan for ‘commensurate jobs for all North Sea workers’ is agreed

Delegates at the TUC Congress voted for a motion which also called for the building of Sizewell C

The TUC today voted to oppose a ban on new oil and gas licenses, until a ‘fully funded workers’ plan guaranteeing commensurate jobs for all North Sea workers’ is agreed. The vote took place at the TUC Congress in Brighton today.

The issue proved to be the most controversial debated so far at TUC Congress, with delegates split on the motion proposed by the Unite union. Delegates from unions including UCU and NEU spoke against the motion.

Speaking in favour of the motion, a Unite delegate said: “We demand a real industrial strategy built on expertise and experience of oil and gas workers”, adding: “This is the greatest challenge in energy in our lifetimes. We can show the world what a just transition looks like.”

A UCU delegate, speaking against the motion told the conference: “Fossil fuels are the key reason we have an ecological crisis today. More fossil fuels will mean more famine, more wildfires and more displaced populations across the globe.”

As the motion had no clear majority from delegates in the room, the motion was taken to a card vote. Delegates representing 2,712,000 trade union members backed the motion, with those representing 2,457,000 voting against it.

The motion – which was entitled ‘Industrial strategy, national security and a workers’ transition’ – also called for public ownership of energy companies and for the building of the Sizewell C nuclear plant.

A ban on new fossil fuel licenses was a key plank of Labour’s 2024 general manifesto.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Gary Bembridge – Creative Commons