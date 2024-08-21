Sellafield power workers win 7.5% pay rise after Unite industrial action

'This deal is one more example of Unite’s relentless focus on improving jobs, pay and conditions delivering dividends for our members'

Workers at at a power plant which provides electricity and steam to Sellafield have won an inflation-busting pay rise after industrial action from members of the Unite union.

Nearly 40 workers at the Fellside Combined Heat and Power plant accepted a pay offer which will see them receive between pay rises of between 6 and 7.5%. The workers are employed by PX Limited.

Previously, the workers, who undertake a range of roles including shift managers, operators, electrical and instrumentation technicians and administrators, had been offered deals of between three and 4.5 per cent.

Unite members took 15 days of industrial action short of a strike from 1 August.

Speaking on the victory, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “PX Limited’s Fellside workers stood their ground and took industrial action to secure better pay. This deal is one more example of Unite’s relentless focus on improving jobs, pay and conditions delivering dividends for our members.”

Unite regional officer Ryan Armstrong added: “This excellent result could not have been achieved without the hard work of our workplace reps. Unite will now be focusing on signing a recognition agreement with the company.”

