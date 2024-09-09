TUC General Secretary: ‘Keir Starmer has the interests of working people at heart’

Paul Nowak made his address to the annual TUC Congress today

Trade union delegates are gathering in Brighton for the annual Trades Union Congress (TUC) this week. On Monday, the Congress was addressed by the TUC’s general secretary Paul Nowak.

Nowak used his address to attack the legacy of the last Tory government and welcome the election of Labour under Keir Starmer. “It feels good to be meeting here in Brighton for he first time in 15 years under a Labour government with a 174 seat majority,” Nowak said.

Later, he celebrated the Tory MPs who had lost their seats in the general election, saying “good riddance to every single one of them”, before addressing the Conservative Party’s legacy in government.

Nowak said: “Now, they may be gone, but their miserable legacy remains – the legacy of public services ruined by negligence and austerity, the legacy of an economy shattered by a shambolic Brexit and unfunded tax cuts for he rich, and the legacy of a Britain divided by nasty culture wars, dodgy PPE contracts and Downing Street parties. It’s been a tough 14 years for the people we represent.”

He went on to contrast the last Tory government with the new Labour government under Keir Starmer, saying that the latter has ‘the interests of working people at heart”.

Nowak told the Congress: “Let me say upfront: We won’t always agree with the new government on every issue. But we know Keir Starmer and this government have the interests of working people at heart in a away that the Conservatives never did and never will.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward