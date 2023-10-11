What trade unions thought of Keir Starmer’s speech

"He showed that he will stand up for working-class communities"

Speaking to his party conference, Labour leader Keir Starmer seemed to impress his colleagues whilst also making an impression on trade union leaders who were active in pushing motions during the conference.

In his keynote speech, Starmer made pledges on housing, policing and devolution and put working people at the heart of his policies, pledging to tear down barriers to opportunity.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite the union, who has not been afraid to hold Labour’s ‘feet to the fire’, echoed her optimistic but cautious view towards Starmer’s vision. The leader of Labour’s biggest trade union funder responded by emphasising the critical “need” for a Labour government, although reiterated that, “the devil will be in the detail”.

“The programme outlined by Keir for jobs and investment is much needed,” said Graham. “Workers and communities are suffering and they cannot pay the price for a crisis not of their making.

“That is why Labour now need to lay out a vision for a reshaped economy. Dealing with the big ticket items including taking energy back into public ownership.”

For the Unite leader, Labour must be ‘bolder’ and show more ambition in calling out profiteering and boosting investment, whilst offering a much needed change for workers.

The UK’s biggest union Unison has praised Starmer’s speech as offering ‘hope for a future’ government which will ‘serve in the interest of working people’.

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea called the speech ‘inspiring’ as she looked towards an better future for working people.

“This was an inspiring speech from a leader who understands the chronic challenges facing the UK,” said McAnea.

“After 13 years of dreadful government decision-making, Keir outlined a costed, rigorous and serious plan to get the country back on its feet.”

She added that public services and its workers will be in ‘safe hands’ under a Labour government; “With Keir as prime minister, Britain will get its future back.”

Head of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) Paul Nowak also praised Starmer’s speech for outlining a “proper plan for repairing and rebuilding Britain”.

“He showed that he will stand up for working-class communities,” said Nowak.

“The contrast with the Tories’ slash and burn approach couldn’t be greater. The New Deal for Working People will improve working lives for millions. And the Green Prosperity Plan will deliver investment and good jobs up down the country.

“The choice for voters is clear,” he added. “National renewal under Labour or continued decline under the Tories.”

Others have echoed the feeling of relief that Kier Starmer offers a real chance to oust the Tories from power, with Labour offering a much more positive vision for workers. However unions are also cautioning Labour to deliver on their promise to put workers first, rather than corporations, as expressed by Fire Brigades Union general secretary Matt Wrack.

“It will be a relief to all working people that we are on the brink of kicking the Tories out of power,” said Wrack following Starmer’s speech.

“We need bold policies that offer real solutions – proper investment in our public services, repeal of the anti-union laws and a socialist green new deal.

“Public ownership of rail and energy – which passed on conference floor this week – is overwhelmingly popular with the electorate. Labour must be the party of workers, not corporate interests.”

A ‘breath of fresh air’

Climate campaigners were also glad to hear climate solutions embedding in Starmer’s future vision. Greenpeace commended Labours plan to speed up action on climate change and investment plan in big green infrastructure.

“No conspiracy theories and no culture wars,” said Rebecca Newsom, Greenpeace UK’s head of politics.

“Embedding climate into Starmer’s vision for the country’s future is like a breath of fresh air after Sunak’s constant attempts to sow division and weaponise green policies.”

However she warned: “His plan to speed up action on climate change is right, both morally and economically. But without more content on other issues close to voters’ hearts – like clamping down on industrial fishing and plastic pollution, and taxing fossil fuel companies more – many votes could still hang in the balance.”

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues