Tributes paid to Labour general secretary David Evans for ‘turning Labour’s electoral fortunes around’ after he announces decision to step down

'It has been the privilege of my life to be general secretary for the Labour Party.'

Labour’s general secretary David Evans has announced that he is set to stand down from his post after party conference.

Evans, who became general secretary in May 2020, said that the time was right for him and the party for someone new to hold the post following Labour’s success at the general election.

Times journalist Patrick Maguire announced that Evans is to stand down as general secretary at the end of party conference later this month.

Evans said: “It has been the privilege of my life to be general secretary for the Labour Party. It has always been my plan to serve for one general election, and take the organisation from shattering defeat to being a party of government.

“Now both have been achieved, it is the right time both for me and the party for a new general secretary to take over.

“A new General Secretary being in post from the end of this year’s conference will give them the necessary time to lead the next chapter of change, taking over at the same early stage of the political cycle that I did.

“All my thanks go to the Labour Party staff, representatives and volunteers – without their hard work and support our successes simply would not have been possible.”

Evans was general secretary at a time when the party was going through one of its toughest periods in history, taking over after its worst election defeat under Jeremy Corbyn since 1935.

Evans will be remembered for turning Labour’s electoral fortunes around, putting the party on a solid financial footing, which enabled it to deliver the best funded general election in Labour’s history and playing a key role in rebuilding the party in Scotland and helping secure the most by-election victories of any general secretary.

He also led the party’s response to the EHRC report into antisemitism and worked to rebuild relations with the Jewish community.

Reacting to news of his decision to step down, Peter Mason, Labour leader of Ealing Council and who is running for the NEC posted on X: “I saw first hand David Evans commitment to tackle antisemitism, respond to the EHRC and restore the Party’s ethics.

“In a few short years he turned a juggernaut around, and delivered a Labour government. That’s a hefty legacy he can be very proud of. Thank you.’

Abdi Duale of Labour’s NEC posted: “David took the Labour Party from its lowest point to delivering a landslide majority in just four years. I have enjoyed working with him for the last two years on the NEC.

“Wishing him all the very best.”

Labour councillor Lloyd Dudderidge posted on X: “In a very understated way David Evans has made a real difference to the history of our party. Sometimes it’s not the loudest voices but the calmest heads that win the day.”

Alex Barros-Curtis MP said: “David Evans has been a tremendous servant to the Labour Party. I saw up close how much he gave to the role, and I was proud to work with him.

“As General Secretary, he was instrumental in changing our Party. I’m sure he will continue to offer much more in the future.”

Prime Minister and Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “David has been a hugely consequential general secretary. It is in no small part down to David’s leadership, vision, and courage that we rebuilt the Labour Party and secured a landslide election victory in July.

“He has been at the very centre of my mission to change the Labour Party, overhauling the organisation to face outwards to voters, working unfalteringly to remove antisemitism and setting the highest standards for every aspect of our campaign machine.

“He leaves the Labour Party organisation in a strong position, ready for the challenges of the future.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward