Rejoiners head to London for National Rejoin March 2024, amid widespread dissatisfaction towards Brexit

This major anti-Brexit event comes amid widespread dissatisfaction towards Brexit. In recent months, polls have consistently shown that most voters believe Brexit has been a mistake.

Today – September 28 – tens of thousands of people are gathering in London, calling for Britain to rejoin the EU.

Pro-EU campaigners from across Britain, Europe, and further afield, will make their way from Park Lane to Parliament Square for the third annual National Rejoin March (NRM).

The NRM is a grassroots action campaign aimed at getting the attention of politicians and the media to put Rejoin on the agenda and keep it there until the UK is back in the EU.

At Parliament Square a series of speakers will address the crowds, including Mike Galsworthy, chair of the European Movement UK, activist Gina Miller who initiated the 2016 R v Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union court case against the UK government over its authority to implement Brexit without approval from Parliament, and Sue Wilson, chair of Bremain in Spain, which campaigns for a strong and close relationship with the EU and to protect the rights of British migrants living in Spain.

In recent months, polls have consistently shown that most voters believe Brexit has been a mistake. A poll in May found that Brexit regret among Leave voters had hit a record high. In August an exclusive poll for LFF found that the majority of voters want the Labour government to seek closer ties with the EU. The survey, carried out by Savanta, found that 53 percent of voters believe that the UK should seek a closer relationship with the EU, compared to 20 percent who believe that the UK should seek a more distant relationship.

The damage Brexit has caused to the trade of goods between the UK and EU was highlighted in a new report by economists at Aston University Business School. The study found that the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) signed by Westminster and Brussels has “profound and ongoing stifling effects” on the economy. The research shows that between 2021 and 2023, many smaller producers in Britain abandoned exporting small amounts to Europe after new rules and regulations were put in place after the UK departed from the EU.

Next week, Keir Starmer will visit Brussels for talks with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about “resetting” Britain’s relationship with the European Union. It will be the first time that Starmer holds a formal discussion with the Commission president since he became prime minister. During a visit to Berlin in late August, Starmer said he was “absolutely clear” about his desire to restore good relations with the EU, but said this did not mean “reversing Brexit.”