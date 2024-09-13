Poll shows that the Greens are the only party with a positive favourability rating

The Tories also have the most negative favourability tarting
Polling firm Ipsos has released its latest Political Pulse – a monthly tracker of public attitudes on political parties, major politicians and the big issues facing the UK. The data has revealed what the public think about the major political parties in the UK.
Ipsos asked a representative sample of the British public whether they had an favourable or unfavourable view of each of the parties.
These are the figures:
- Labour: Favourable – 32%, Unfavourable – 46%, Neither – 15%. Net = -14
- Tories: Favourable – 24%, Unfavourable – 52%, Neither – 20%. Net = -28
- Lib Dems: Favourable – 28%, Unfavourable – 34%, Neither – 32%. Net -6
- Green Party: Favourable – 30%, Unfavourable – 29%, Neither – 33%. Net +1
- Reform UK: Favourable – 28%, Unfavourable – 47%, Neither – 18%. Net -19
That means that of the UK’s political parties, only the Greens currently have a positive favourability rating, where more people have a favourable opinion of them than have a negative one.
It also means that the Tories have by some distance the most negative favourability rating…
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers we need to grow our donor base substantially.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work.
We still need another 117 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work. We still need another 117 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.