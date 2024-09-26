Michael Gove brutally mocked after being announced as new editor of Spectator

“Lord Charles Moore as chair, Gove as editor and the GB News bankroller as owner. A match made in journalistic hell.”

Michael Gove has been brutally mocked after being announced as the new editor of the Spectator.

The arch Brexiteer has been announced as the replacement to Fraser Nelson, weeks after the GB News backer Paul Marshall completed a £100m takeover of the rightwing magazine.

Gove will be joined by the former Daily Telegraph and Spectator editor Charles Moore, who has been named as chair.

The former Tory cabinet minister has fulfilled a lifelong ambition in being given the role, having first declared his ambition to edit the Spectator when he was just seven years old.

Reacting to the news, Tim Walker posted on X: “Lord Charles Moore as chair, Gove as editor and the GB News bankroller as owner. A match made in journalistic hell.”

Another user posted on X: “Always remember: New editor of the Spectator Michael Gove once made the jaw-droppingly crass remark: “I think the people of this country have had enough of experts”. Suspect he’ll be very happy at the magazine, as there is no danger of him encountering any experts there.”

Hasan Patel added: “Ladies and gentlemen, meet the new leader of the opposition who will unite hard right media, think tanks and politicians under his stewardship. Michael Gove to be named the @spectator editor.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward