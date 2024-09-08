Green Party members force U-turn on HS2

The Green Party now supports building HS2 in full
Members of the Green Party of England and Wales have forced a reversal of their party’s position on HS2. At the party’s autumn conference in Manchester, party members endorsed a motion entitled ‘Green rail strategy for the Midlands and the North’, which explicitly called for HS2 to be funded and completed in full.
The motion sees the Green Party’s official policy on HS2 reversed. Prior to the conference, the party had opposed the construction of HS2, with a number of high profile Green Party figures being outspoken on the issue.
The former Green Party leader and member of the House of Lords Natalie Bennett was among those to speak against the motion at the conference. In the debate, she described HS2 as a ‘chaotic mess’ and ‘an enormous gravy train’.
The Green Party now supports building the entirety of HS2, including the legs to Manchester and Leeds that were cancelled by Rishi Sunak’s government.
The motion was passed with 345 members voting in favour and 318 against.
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
This article is jointly published with Bright Green
To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers and to make the biggest impact we can in the next general election, we need to grow our donor base substantially.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work.
We still need another 117 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work. We still need another 117 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.