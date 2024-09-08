Green Party members force U-turn on HS2

The Green Party now supports building HS2 in full

Members of the Green Party of England and Wales have forced a reversal of their party’s position on HS2. At the party’s autumn conference in Manchester, party members endorsed a motion entitled ‘Green rail strategy for the Midlands and the North’, which explicitly called for HS2 to be funded and completed in full.

The motion sees the Green Party’s official policy on HS2 reversed. Prior to the conference, the party had opposed the construction of HS2, with a number of high profile Green Party figures being outspoken on the issue.

The former Green Party leader and member of the House of Lords Natalie Bennett was among those to speak against the motion at the conference. In the debate, she described HS2 as a ‘chaotic mess’ and ‘an enormous gravy train’.

The Green Party now supports building the entirety of HS2, including the legs to Manchester and Leeds that were cancelled by Rishi Sunak’s government.

The motion was passed with 345 members voting in favour and 318 against.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

This article is jointly published with Bright Green