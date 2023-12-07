Carol Vorderman to team up with Good Law Project to expose crony Covid contracts

“Follow us as we open up THE VIP FILES”.

Countdown star and anti-Tory campaigner Carol Vorderman has announced that she is teaming up with the Good Law Project to expose a “trove” of never-before-published material relating to crony covid contracts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vorderman made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter. She posted: “NEW – THE VIP FILES

“I’m working with @GoodLawProject on a trove of never-before-published material which reveals the staggering scale of the cronyism behind pandemic procurement and the PPE scandal.

“Follow us as we open up THE VIP FILES”.

According to a Byline Times investigation in 2021, government contracts worth £881 million were awarded to individuals who had donated a total of £8.2 million to the Conservative Party in recent years. In addition, an investigation by the New York Times published in December 2020 found that half of the central government contracts made public went to companies run by friends and associates of politicians in the Conservative Party via a secretive “VIP lane”.

The High Court had ruled last year that the government’s use of a VIP lane to award personal protective equipment contracts during the coronavirus pandemic was illegal.

It will be interesting to see what other evidence of cronyism The Good Law Project and Vorderman unearth, there will no doubt be plenty of evidence to get through given the state of this government.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward