Activists kick off week of climate protests with banner drop on Westminster Bridge

Over 200 protests are set to take place across more than 50 countries

On the morning of September 13, a group of climate activists marked the start of a week of protests by dropping a giant banner reading “#EndFossilFuels – Fast, fair, forever” on Westminster Bridge. The week of protest is billed as a ‘global week of action for climate finance and a fossil free future’.

From 13-20 September, activists from across the UK will join people in over 50 countries for more than 200 protests. Campaigners are using the week of action to call for governments to implement a rapid phase-out of fossil fuels and to provide finance to mitigate the damage already caused by the climate crisis.

Tyrone Scott, Senior Movement Building and Activism Officer at War on Want, said: “The UK government’s reliance on oil and gas is worsening climate breakdown with the UK already the second largest oil and gas producer in Europe — whilst continuing to expand fossil fuel operations.

“Now, with a new government in place, we need to raise pressure to ensure they make adequate commitments to tackle the climate crisis. This new government might be better at saying some of the right words when it comes to climate, but their actions must speak louder. We’re taking action over the next week to stand in solidarity with our global movements and partners — some of which are facing the worst effects of climate breakdown.”

In the UK, actions are will be led by groups including the Climate Justice Coalition, War on Want, Friends of the Earth Scotland, Fossil Free London, Fossil Free Parliament and Biofuelwatch. Demonstrations are set to take place in London, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Glasgow, Bradford, Manchester and other locations across the country.

The global week of action comes as world leaders and representatives embark on a series of crucial international summits. Campaigners see the upcoming UN General Assembly, the UN Summit of the Future and the Global Renewables Summit all taking place one after the other in September as crucial opportunities for global movements to push governments, international institutions and corporations to take action on the climate crisis.

Sally Clark, Divestment Campaigner at Friends of the Earth Scotland, said: “With record temperatures and extreme weather around the world, it’s never been more urgent for our councils and the Government to stop funding fossil fuel companies like BP, Shell and TotalEnergies that are driving climate breakdown and injustice around the world.

“For the sake of our planet, it’s vital for our politicians to divest from fossil fuels and say no to climate-wrecking projects like the Rosebank oil field and the proposed new gas power station in Peterhead.

“By instead investing in genuine climate solutions like social housing and wind and solar power, we can protect communities and ensure a liveable future for everyone.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward