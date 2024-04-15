Climate activists drop giant banner on Westminster Bridge in pre-election warning to MPs

Campaigners are demanding an end to the 'toxic influence’ of oil money in UK politics

Activists dropped a massive banner over Westminster Bridge this morning to launch a new campaign vowing to challenge MPs who accept oil money in the run-up to a general election.

As MPs return to parliament after the Easter recess, climate campaigners have issued a warning that they will be holding politicians to account to end the “toxic influence” of fossil fuel lobbyists in Westminster.

Campaigners for the Stop Polluting Politics movement said they will challenge current and prospective MPs to reject donations from high-polluting industries as they argue the influence from Big Oil is leading to the rollback of key climate policies.

It comes as the UK Government came under huge criticism for announcing over 100 new oil and gas licences, while it was revealed the Tory Party received £3.5m from polluters and climate deniers in 2022.

Labour’s Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves also came under fire for accepting £10,000 from a donor with links to a climate sceptic group, not long before the party cut its £28bn green investment pledge.

A spokesperson for the Stop Polluting Politics campaign, Sam Simons, said big polluters were “doing everything they can” to delay action on climate change, including through donations, lobbying policymakers and bankrolling biased think-tanks.

Simons said: “This general election will be decisive for our lives and our climate. We have all seen the disastrous floods in Libya and wildfires in Greece, and we have felt the effects of climate breakdown ourselves.

“Every summer, we experience more extreme heatwaves, and every winter, millions of families must choose between heating and eating – meanwhile, energy companies celebrate record profits.

“Instead of stepping in to take action, our leaders let the fossil fuel industry fill their pockets and erode their promises. Every penny they take from polluters betrays our trust.

“We demand that our politicians put a stop to this toxic influence and make their loyalties clear: do they work for us? Or do they work for Big Oil?”

Smoke flares were set off as activists dropped the 15-metre banner on Westminster Bridge to announce the start of the ‘Stop Polluting Politics’ campaign launched by the grassroots collective Climate Resistance. More action will follow in the run-up to the general election, amid continued speculation about its date.

(Image credit: Andrea Domeniconi / Stop Polluting Politics)