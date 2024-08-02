Right-wing watch set to return in September!

After a brief pause, Right-wing watch will resume in September!
Our weekly newsletter, Right-Wing Watch, which shines a light on the right and exposes hypocrisy, incompetence and corruption on the right of politics as well as the most shocking of their policies will return in September after a brief pause in August!
Looking forward to sharing more content then,
Best wishes
Left Foot Forward, editorial team
To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers and to make the biggest impact we can in the next general election, we need to grow our donor base substantially.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work.
We still need another 124 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.
