Liz Truss goes unrecognised during ITV interview in ‘brutal’ clip

The former Prime Minister is only recognised at the end by commentators, who make a cutting remark

A clip of Liz Truss going totally unrecognised by an ITV presenter at Goodwood racecourse has had the internet in pieces.

During the interaction, the former Prime Minister is next to a man called James Hay, whose wife Fitriani made the biggest single donation to Truss’s campaign for party leader. Truss stood next to Hay smiling as he was questioned about the racing by an ITV presenter.

Despite being on camera for the entirety of the interview, Truss was blanked by broadcaster Matt Chapman, and her identity was only picked up at the end by commentators, who made a cutting remark.

Following the bizarre interaction, a pundit in the studio came to the realisation and said, “that was Liz Truss wasn’t it?” which was answered by Richard Hoiles, “it was, my eyes are not deceiving me.”

He then added, “This market could crash at any minute couldn’t it?”, before continuing the racing commentary.

Politics reporter Ben Bloch described the scene as “brutal”.

Another X user said: “I love that Liz Truss was so ready to be asked a question, so ready to speak only to be completely ignored.”

A post of the clip by the X account Best of Britain has amassed over 500K views since 11:40 this morning.

The Best of Britain account said of the video: “This is incredible in several ways, not least of which that I don’t think there is another former PM that could go entirely unrecognised through an interview.

“But also – mainly – because it results in the BEST IMPROVISED PUT DOWN/SEGUE EVER on television. ~SS”

(Image credit: X screenshot / Best of Britain)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward