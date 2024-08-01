Former Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns baffles with bizarre defence of Donald Trump 

Jenkyns gave a "surreal" response expressing her support for Trump

Conservative politician Andrea Jenkyns has prompted ridicule after her bizarre defence of Donald Trump during a talk show debate.

The former Tory MP, who lost her seat at the general election, joined Jeremy Vine and fellow commentator Jemma Fortes as they discussed the fallout from Donald Trump’s appearance at the National Association of Black Journalist (NABJ) on Wednesday.

Trump drew widespread criticism for comments he made about Kamala Harris’s racial identity when he said, “I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black.” He also antagonised senior Black journalists during the interview, which was cut short. Arizona senator Mark Kelly described his comments as “overtly racist.”

Asked for her thoughts on the event, Jenkyns said it was “very bizarre” and gave an uncomfortable laugh.

The Brexiteer went on: “Like you said she’s of Indian and Jamaican heritage, you know, nothing wrong with that, but I just found it very bizarre, but I do like Trump and I want him to win.”

When asked by Forte what it was she liked about him, Jenkyns replied: “I like that he’s straight talking, I’m a Northerner, straight talking.”

Commentator Jemma Forte challenged Jenkyns: “If what you’re saying is disgusting but it’s straight, is that ok?”

Jenkyns gave an equally vague and confused answer as she attempted to explain exactly what she liked about Trump.

She said: “I’m not saying I agree with everything he says, but with him, um, what you see is what you get.” At which point Forte interjected, “ye, revolting.”

Jenkyns pressed on to say it was “refreshing” to have politicians who “whether you disagree with them or not actually saying what you think.”

Broadcaster Jemma Forte described the whole exchange as “extraordinary”, writing on X after, “Andrea Jenkyns says she likes Trump because ‘what you see is what you get’, But if what we see and get is ignorant bigotry, how is that a good thing?”

One viewer described the comments as “surreal” and Northerners were quick to reject her initial claim and populist rhetoric.

Commentator Narinder Kaur said: “I’m a northerner and very straight talking…there is nothing to like about Trump.”

It’s not the first time the Tory has baffled an audience. During her election campaign she chose to put Reform leader Nigel Farage on her leaflets, which caused a backlash from fellow Tory candidates. She also backed Laurence Fox’s Reclaim party’s commitments, in exchange for a £5,000 campaign donation.

(Image credit: Jeremy Vine / Youtube screenshot)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward