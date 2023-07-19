Tory candidate for London Mayor backed Trump and cheered on Truss’ mini-budget

Hall beat Mozammel Hossain in a ballot of Tory members, winning 57% of the vote.

The Tories have selected as their candidate for London mayor, someone who has praised Donald Trump, backed Boris Johnson and who cheered on Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget.

Susan Hall, a member of the London assembly, was chosen by the Tories on Wednesday to take on Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan at the election in May.

She has been a vocal supporter of Trump before his bid for re-election in 2020. In one tweet, Hall wrote in response to Sadiq Khan who described Trump as a hate-fuelled President: “Come on Donald Trump- make sure you win and wipe the smile off this man’s face.”

Hall also previously equated the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump with people opposing Brexit.

In a deleted tweet in 2021, Hall said she was “flabbergasted at the amount of remainers screaming on Twitter that Trump voters should respect democracy – err, hellooo – pot – kettle spring to mind!”

She also cheered on Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget which caused market turmoil, tweeting: “Oh deep joy, a proper #Conservative government – thank you @KwasiKwarteng- thank you @trussliz #MiniBudget.”

Reacting to her selection as the candidate, the Labour Party called Hall “a hard-right politician who couldn’t be more out of touch with our city and its values”.

