Almost 9,000 people sign up to HOPE not Hate’s pledge to hold on to HOPE in their communities amid far-right violence

Riots

Amid the far-right violence that has occurred in towns and cities across the UK, almost 9,000 people have signed up to the campaign of an anti-extremist group to promote hope in their communities.

Hope not Hate has launched The Hold on to Hope campaign, which ‘aims to transform the current climate of pessimism into a movement of hope and community action.’

The group says that it invites ‘everyone to join us in fostering positive change and addressing the challenges our country faces’.

The campaign comes amid a surge in far-right violence in recent days in towns and cities across the country, with police officers attacked, mosques being targeted, and hotels housing asylum seekers stormed and set fire to.

Far-right thugs are planning further demonstrations in the coming days.

Nick Lowles of Hope not Hate posted on X: “Depressed and/or horrified by events of the past week and want to work to reconnect communities? Then sign our HOLD ON TO HOPE pledge and together we will get to work in your community.”

You can sign up to the campaign here:

