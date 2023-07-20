Tell Mama also said that it had worked on over 16,000 cases of reported anti-Muslim hate crimes over the last decade with over 20,000 people making reports.

Cases of anti-Muslim hate have more than doubled in a decade, according to a monitoring group which records and measures anti-Muslim incidents in the United Kingdom.

Tell Mama said that verified cases of anti-Muslim hate had increased annually from 584 in 2012 to 1,212 cases in 2021.

The group said that far-right agitation, anti-Muslim attacks globally, political discourse, the Brexit referendum result, the activities of Islamic state and terrorism and extremism, the grooming scandal and targeted anti-Muslim campaigns have all led to spike points in anti-Muslim hate.

Director of Tell MAMA, Iman Atta OBE said in a statement: “We have produced one of the most detailed studies in the U.K. with actual case numbers and classifications of anti-Muslim hate cases covering a decade from 2012-2022. This is a decade worth of data from assisting, supporting and ensuring that British Muslims get access to justice. We hope that this data inspires others to focus on this area of work and to bring to the awareness of many, that anti-Muslim hate needs to be peacefully challenged, monitored and countered wherever it manifests itself.

“If we are to ensure a society where social cohesion is strengthened, then tackling anti-Muslim hatred is an important area of work that needs our collective effort.”

Tell Mama also said that it had worked on over 16,000 cases of reported anti-Muslim hate crimes over the last decade with over 20,000 people making reports.

The group also added that “the highest frequency of street-based cases reported to Tell MAMA took place in 2016, 2017 and 2019 with the Brexit referendum result and a range of terrorist attacks buffeting the United Kingdom and its population and the Christchurch terrorist attacks in New Zealand. Added to this, agitation from foreign state actors, (such as Russian based social media accounts), sought to stir up divisions in social cohesion in the country.”

