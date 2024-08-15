Almost 6 in 10 Brits would vote to re-join the EU if there was a referendum tomorrow, poll shows

The public are so disillusioned with Brexit that a majority would vote to re-join the EU if a referendum were held tomorrow, a new poll shows.

The poll, carried out by YouGov, found that almost six in ten Brits would vote to re-join the European Union if there was a referendum tomorrow. The YouGov poll found that

It’s little surprise that the public want to re-join the EU, given how worse off many feel after Brexit and how so many of the promises by the Vote Leave campaign failed to materialise.

According to a report released at the beginning of the year, Brexit has cost the UK £140bn so far, according to new analysis, and could see the nation £311bn worse off by the middle of the next decade.

The report by Cambridge Econometrics, commissioned by City Hall, also found that the average Briton was nearly £2,000 worse off in 2023, while the average Londoner was nearly £3,400 worse off last year as a result of Brexit.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

