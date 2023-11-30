Bombshell poll shows number of Brits who believe Brexit has gone very well hits new low

A new poll has shown the sheer scale of dissatisfaction with Brexit

A new poll has shown the sheer scale of dissatisfaction with Brexit, with the number of Brits who think Brexit has gone well hitting a new low.

Polling out from YouGov shows just 12 per cent of the country as a whole believe the UK’s split with the European Union has gone well.

Voters were asked: “The EU transition period ended on Dec 31st 2020. Since then, do you think Brexit has gone well or badly?” 61% of respondents say they believe that Brexit has gone badly.

To make matters worse for Brexiteers, just 2% think Brexit has gone ‘very well’.

The findings come as the President of the European Commission says that the UK is on a clear “direction of travel” towards rejoining the EU, and urged the younger generation to fix the mistake of Brexit.

The comments from Ursula von der Leyen, which were made during an awards ceremony staged by Politico on Tuesday night, caused a backlash from Downing Street.

Von Der Leyen admitted that European leaders had “goofed up” over the departure of Britain from the bloc and suggested the younger generation could “fix” it.

Asked if the UK could ever rejoin the EU, she replied: “I must say, I keep telling my children, ‘you have to fix it, we goofed it up, you have to fix it’. So I think here too, the direction of travel – my personal opinion – is clear.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward