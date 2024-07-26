ULEZ expansion cut pollution ‘more than expected’

Now new research has found that the ULEZ extension resulted in a "better than expected" reduction in toxic exhaust emissions from cars and vans.

It was just a year ago that the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election was turned into a referendum on Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) and wider Net Zero policies.

This time last year, after the Labour Party failed to win the by-election, questions were being raised as to whether the ULEZ expansion was to blame after the Tories made it a major part of their campaign, and then Sunak used it as an excuse to row back on Net Zero commitments.

Sir Keir told the BBC at the time that ULEZ had cost Labour victory in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Fast forward a year later and Uxbridge and South Ruislip has a Labour MP, with Labour’s Prime Minister Starmer launching the government’s clean energy company.

Now new research has found that the ULEZ extension resulted in a “better than expected” reduction in toxic exhaust emissions from cars and vans.

Ross Lydall of the Evening Standard reported that the ULEZ expansion had ‘reduced the amount of nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a toxic gas, detected at the roadside in outer London by an estimated 2.7 per cent to 4.4 per cent – up to double that predicted.’

“As a result, about five million more Londoners are breathing cleaner air since Mr Khan chose to press ahead with the Ulez expansion – the world’s largest clean air zone – on August 29 last year.”

The report also highlights that other factors have contributed to the fall in NO2, including the rollout of zero emission busses, the rise in cycling and the phasing out of diesel taxis.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward