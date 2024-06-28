Tory lies exposed: Conservative Party pushes campaign ads on Facebook falsely claiming Labour plans to hit drivers with ‘national ULEZ’

The latest lies from the Tory party come after Tory campaign headquarters rebranded their X account to mimic a fact-checking service during the latest leaders’ debate.

The Tories are getting pretty desperate. So desperate, that they’ve paid to push out hundreds of ads on Facebook in the last days of the election campaign, falsely claiming that the Labour Party will hit drivers with a national ULEZ.

The Conservative party has produced video adverts, targeted at different parts of the country, claiming that ‘Labour’s national ULEZ is coming: Coming to a road near you this July.’

Adam Bienkov, political editor at Byline Times, shared pictures of a number of Tory Facebook video ads, designed to look like emergency alerts, which contained outright lies about Labour Party policy.

The Labour Party has ruled out a national ULEZ charge, as Byline reports: ‘In reality Labour has repeatedly ruled out imposing national road charging’.

While Starmer has praised the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan for his commitment to clean air in London, the Labour leader has not said that ULEZ will be rolled out to all areas and also said that it was important to reflect on the impact of extending ULEZ.

The latest lies from the Tory party come after Tory campaign headquarters rebranded their X account to mimic a fact-checking service during the latest leaders’ debate.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward