UK election organisers call for rule changes amid postal vote delay chaos 

The snap election meant "demand has severely tested the system”

Amid reports of postal vote delay chaos ahead of the general election, UK election organisers have called for sweeping reforms and for powers to investigate reports of disenfranchisement.

The Association of Electoral Administrators which represents election professions has said electoral legislation is no longer adequate amid mounting pressure on the services in recent years, the Guardian has reported.

It comes as there have been widespread reports of voters feeling disenfranchised due to postal vote delays. Byline Times reported on British citizens living abroad who have accused the Government of incompetence after being left “effectively disenfranchised,” having lost their vote due to delays in receiving their ballot.

One “livid” voter living in Dublin who’s ballot only arrived on Tuesday, told the publication that “the whole situation is emblematic of the utter clusterf**k that is the sum of 14 years of Tory rule.”

The British academic blamed cuts to local Government, the privatisation of Royal Mail and Brexit-induced delays for international post on the postal vote chaos.

The AEA has said the system needs to change as pressure has mounted on services. Deputy Chief Executive of the AEA, Laura Lock, said Rishi Sunak’s snap election announcement at a time when many people are on holiday has meant election teams were running to a short timetable, with print and delivery suppliers working at capacity, meaning “demand has severely tested the system.”

The electoral body has called for sweeping reforms, including powers for officers to investigate errors and reports of disenfranchisement, and a new timeline for postal votes and registration of candidates.

This year a record 10 million people registered for a postal vote, up 20% from 2019. The group has previously called for the option to vote online to make voting arrangements “fit for the 21st century.”

Kemi Badenoch’s bid to become a Tory leader could also be scuppered as her North West Essex constituency was among the 45 affected by postal vote delays, which could see Badenoch win the seat by a small margin entitling Labour to challenge the result.

The Electoral Commission has advised people who haven’t received a postal ballot pack to request a replacement in person from the local council, which can be done up until 5pm on polling day, which you will need an ID to collect. It then needs to be returned by 10pm on polling day.

(Image credit: hugovk / Creative Commons)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward