‘So self-indulgent’: Tories reveal lengthy timetable for electing new leader. Here are the key dates:

After much internal squabbling and wrangling, the Tories have finally revealed the timetable for electing their new party leader to replace Rishi Sunak after their disastrous general election result, which saw the party suffer its worst defeat in its parliamentary history.

While some in Tory HQ had preferred a shorter campaign, even worrying that a drawn out process could result in bankrupting the party, others argued for a longer campaign, which is what the bigwigs on the executive of the 1922 committee of backbench MPs and the party board have gone for.

The Tory party’s preference for a drawn-out timetable has been slammed for its ‘self indulgence’ by some. The date on which the contest will conclude and Sunak’s replacement will be announced will be on November 2nd.

Here are the key dates in the contest which will last around three months.

Wednesday 24th July: Nominations for the leadership contest open on Wednesday. Those wishing to stand will have to find a proposer, a seconder plus eight more MPs’ nominations.

Monday 29th July: All the paperwork must be completed by the 2.30 p.m. Monday deadline.

Husting will then take place up and down the country, with candidates having an opportunity to speak to party members at September’s Conservative conference, with votes to take place among Conservative MPs.

2nd October: MPs will then whittle those down to two candidates.

Postal ballots will be sent out in October to Conservative Party members.

31 October: The ballot of party members will close at 5pm.

2 November: The result of the election will be announced.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward