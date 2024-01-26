The key dates which could decide Rishi Sunak’s future as Tory leader

It’s being reported that the mysterious Conservative Britain Alliance (CBA), is now behind an increased push to get rid of Sunak before the election.

Many thought that there was no real threat to Rishi Sunak’s position as leader of the Tory party going into the general election. Letters of no-confidence were trickling in and earlier this week former minister Simon Clarke demanded Sunak quit, otherwise the Tories faced electoral oblivion.

Yet despite many thinking that the challenge to Sunak wouldn’t materialise after Clarke’s letter failed to rally many more Tory MPs behind a bid to oust the Prime Minister, it’s since emerged that so panicked are Sunak and his team, that they have been pressing to increase the threshold for triggering a confidence vote in Rishi Sunak to half of all Tory MPs rather than the current 52 required.

The Conservative Britain Alliance has little web presence and a closed membership. According to the Guardian it’s mainly made up of a group of Tory donors, with the Prime Minister’s former advisor Will Dry associating himself with the group after quitting due to his frustration at the director Sunak was taking the party in.

The group is organised and determined to see the back of Sunak, and it’s reportedly working with around 10 prominent Tory MPs. The CBA also thinks that there are a number of moments to advocate for their cause. So, when are these key moments of maximum danger for the Prime Minister and what does Sunak have to be wary of?

February 15th 2024

On February 15th voters will head to the polls in two by-elections in two constituencies which the Tories won in the 2019 general election.

One will take place in Wellingborough, after Peter Bone’s suspension from the House of Commons over bullying and sexual misconduct claims.

The other by-election will be taking place in Kingswood, after Chris Skidmore resigned over the government’s plans to boost oil and gas drilling in the North Sea.

Should the Tories suffer heavy losses, the pressure will grow on Sunak to step aside.

March 6th 2024

March 6th is the date that Jeremy Hunt will be delivering his budget, with many Tory MPs hoping for tax cuts and giveaways before the general election.

An underwhelming budget could lead to yet more unease among Tory MPs which the CBA would look to capitalise on.

May 2nd 2024

A poor performance for the Tories in the local and mayoral elections on May 2nd could also spell trouble for Sunak, showing just how much of an electoral liability he is, forcing yet more Tory MPs to turn against him.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward