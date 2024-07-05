Rishi Sunak expected to announce resignation tomorrow morning

Rishi Sunak is expected to announce his resignation as Conservative Party leader tomorrow morning, it is being reported.

With votes still being counted, the Conservative Party have suffered a huge defeat if the exit poll is accurate, giving the Labour Party a general election landslide with a majority of 170.

If the forecast is accurate, it means Sir Keir Starmer will become prime minister with 410 Labour MPs – just short of Tony Blair’s 1997 total.

The Conservatives are predicted to slump to 131 MPs, their lowest number in post-war history. The Liberal Democrats are projected to come third with 61 MPs.

According to journalist Tim Shipman, Sunak will announce his resignation as Conservative leader on Friday morning.

Shipman also took to X to claim: ‘But will stay on until another leader is selected. In practice this means holding the fort in parliament for three weeks before the recess.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

