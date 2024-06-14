Audience bursts into laughter after Nigel Farage says he always tells the truth

It comes as the latest favourability ratings of politicians from YouGov found that 61% of those surveyed had an unfavourable opinion of Nigel Farage.

Claims from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage that he always tells the truth were met with laughter yesterday, during ITV’s latest general election debate.

Farage appeared alongside Penny Mordaunt from the Conservative Party, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth and Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer for the seven-way general election debate yesterday evening.

During one point in the debate, Farage told the audience: “These people have lied to us repeatedly”, to which Flynn interrupted and said: “Says you?!, come on!”

Farage then went on to tell the audience “Actually I’ve always told the truth”, leading those present to burst into laughter.

It comes as the latest favourability ratings of politicians from YouGov found that 61% of those surveyed had an unfavourable opinion of Nigel Farage.

