James Cleverly brutally mocked by BBC presenter after newspapers back Labour

Tory minister James Cleverly was brutally mocked by a BBC news presenter this morning, after more major newspapers came out in support of the Labour Party.

The Sunday Times announced over the weekend that it was backing the Labour Party, while the FT has also now come out for Labour, backing it for a “fresh start” over the “exhausted incumbents. The Economist has also thrown its support behind the Labour Party, for the first time since 2005.

On BBC Breakfast today, presenter John Kay told Cleverly: “The Sunday Times – a Rupert Murdoch paper – endorsed Labour over the weekend for the first time since 2005, so too have the Financial Times and The Economist.

“The Sunday Times said that ‘Rishi Sunak has cut and embattled, almost cursed figure. The Conservative Party has lurched through a series of self-inflicted mishaps, the Conservatives have in effect forfeited the right to govern’.

“That is damning, isn’t it?”

A frustrated Cleverly said he didn’t agree and wasn’t sure why he was asked the question, to which Kay replied: “I’m asking you because in our culture it’s a significant moment, isn’t it, when a big newspaper that’s read by hundreds of thousands of people comes out a declares who it thinks should be the government. And they don’t like you any more.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward