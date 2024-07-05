Green Party makes history by winning Bristol Central from Labour

Carla Denyer is the new MP for Bristol Central

Carla Denyer at the ITV general election debate

The Green Party has made history by winning the Bristol Central constituency from Labour.

The Greens have only ever won in one seat before – Brighton Pavilion – where Caroline Lucas was the MP for 14 years.

In winning, party co-leader Carla Denyer has unseated the shadow culture secretary Thangam Debonnaire.

Denyer won a stonking majority of more than 10,000, picking up 56.6% of the vote to Debbonaire’s 32.6%.

The Greens are celebrating their best ever general election results, with their vote share up across the country.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

