What voters in Bristol Central make of the Green vs Labour general election battle

Carla Denyer is giving Thangam Debbonaire a close race for the seat in the politically rebellious Bristol

The politically engaged city of Bristol is brimming with activists as the Green Party and Labour have a battle on hand to win the seat on Thursday 4th July.

Shadow Culture Secretary Thangam Debbonaire is facing a close contest with the Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer, with two polls predicting a Denyer gain and one saying Labour could hold it.

Denyer has been a councillor in Bristol’s Clifton Down since 2015, while Debbonaire has enjoyed huge majorities in recent years as the Labour MP in the former constituency of Bristol West, which she has held since 2015.

In May the Greens took control of Bristol City Council for the first time, and have capitalised on appealing to disillusioned Labour voters on the left of the party.

Speaking to voters, poll projections putting Labour on track for a large win have left traditional Labour supporters now more inclined to give the Greens a chance in Bristol. Although equally, others felt likely to stick with what they knew in Thangam.

The Green hopeful has been aided by endorsements from a few famous names, including Massive Attack, the actor Hugh Grant and celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall. On the other side, Labour donor and Green energy boss Dale Vince has been sharing his support for Thangam, including writing about it in the local newspaper.

Issues that stood out, especially among young voters in the area that has a large university population, were housing, the environment and Palestine.

For 30-year-old mental health practitioner Natalie, Labour’s delay in calling for a ceasefire in Gaza was a big sway in voting Green while she added, “there seems like a good chance of the Greens getting in.” 29-year-old musician Oliver also cited the Greens support for a ceasefire and the party’s emphasis on housing and rent controls as issues that will sway his vote.

Another traditional Labour voter, youth worker Orla, thought Debbonaire could have been more vocal about a ceasefire. But she added her vote was still undecided, as she was keen for “anything to get the Tories out.”

Walking through Bristol Central and you are struck by the sheer number of party political signs outside houses. Every street has either green or red posters up and, during a very brief visit, I came across both Green and Labour campaigners drumming the pavements to talk with voters.

However the level of campaigning has not left everyone brimming with general election enthusiasm. One Bristol voter, university worker Damien, said the amount of election material from the Greens was “over the top” and even “off putting”.

For Damien, his mind hadn’t changed as he stated he’d be sticking with “familiarity” adding that Thangam “seems pretty good” and would retain his vote.

58-year-old artist Jo, said she felt sorry for Thangam, and thought she had been a good MP, highlighting her support for rehab and drug facilities in the city. However she went on, “but politics is politics,” and that “it would be good to have some Green MPs to focus on the climate crisis”.

“I think the Greens could put pressure on Labour,” said Jo. “It would be different if it felt like it was going to be really difficult and Labour wasn’t going to win. But the Tories have run a campaign so utterly out of touch with the electorate.”

This feeling was reiterated by social worker Zoe who felt there didn’t seem a risk with voting for the Greens and that she “likes what they stand for”.

Polls putting the Labour Party on course for a large majority could play a significant role in swaying former Labour supporters to turn Green along with a disillusionment with Keir Starmer’s Labour, but will it be enough to take down the stonking 62% vote share Thangam enjoyed in 2019?

