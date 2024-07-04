Exit poll suggests Greens will make history by winning two MPs

A groundbreaking moment

The Green Party is set to make history in the general election by winning more than one MP for the first time ever, the exit poll has suggested. According to the exit poll, there are likely to be two Green MPs in the next parliament.

The exit poll is not a formal result. Counting will be taking place in all 650 of the UK’s constituencies throughout the night.

Polling firm Ipsos UK ran the poll, which consisted of interviews conducted outside key polling stations across the country.

Left Foot Forward will be providing coverage of all the results live throughout the night.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Matthew Phillip Long – Creative Commons