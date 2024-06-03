These are the 100+ cultural figures who have demanded Keir Starmer ends arms sales to Israel

They've asked the Labour leader to "take a stand against the ongoing atrocities committed by Israel".

More than 100 leading culture figures have called on the Labour leader Keir Starmer to commit to end arms sales to Israel if he becomes prime minister after the general election. The group, which includes Oscar-winning actor Riz Ahmed and the singer Paloma Faith, has sent an open letter to Starmer calling on him to “take a stand against the ongoing atrocities committed by Israel“.

The letter – coordinated by Artists for Palestine – is the latest pressure on Starmer over Labour’s position on Gaza. It comes as earlier this year Spain and Belgium moved to suspend arms sales to Israel.

The full text of the letter reads: “We, the undersigned, write to urge you to take a stand against the ongoing atrocities committed by Israel and commit to stopping arms sales to Israel should you become Prime Minister.

“In just eight months, more than 35,000 people have been murdered by Israel. The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN’s top court, has ordered Israel to “immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah.” Yet, Israel has disregarded this ruling and bombed a designated “safe space” 60 times in 48 hours, resulting in the deaths of entire families.

“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu currently faces arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“Continuing to sell arms to a country whose leader is accused of such grave violations of international law is morally reprehensible.

“Countries like Spain have already taken action by halting arms sales to Israel. It is time for the UK to follow suit and demonstrate its commitment to human rights and international law.

“Polls suggest that you are likely to become the next Prime Minister, winning with a promise of “change.” As a former human rights lawyer, you have a unique opportunity to bring about meaningful change by ending UK complicity in war crimes in Gaza. You would be well supported: a majority of the British public supports ending arms sales to Israel.

“The UK must no longer remain complicit in the genocide of the Palestinian people. By suspending arms sales to Israel, particularly while its leader faces arrest warrants from the ICC, you can send a clear message that the UK will not tolerate human rights abuses and will stand up for the oppressed.

“Sir Keir, we urge you to seize this opportunity to bring about real change and demonstrate your commitment to justice and human rights. The lives of countless Palestinians depend on leaders like you taking a principled stand.”

Among the other high profile figures to sign the letter are the actors Steve Coogan and Miriam Margolyes.

The full list of signatories is as follows:

Aisling Bea Writer, Actor, Comedian Alia Alzougbi Artistic Director Alycia Pirmohamed Poet Amar Chebib Filmmaker Andrew Milk Musician Anna Shaffer Actor Asif Kapadia Film Director Bella Freud Fashion Designer Bilal Hasna Actor Brigid Keenan Writer, Journalist Camilla Whitehill Writer Cara Theobold Actor Cathy Reay Author Catrin Evans Theatre Director Chardine Taylor-Stone Musician Charlotte Church Singer Claire Kohda Author, Violinist Courttia Newland Writer Crystal Bennes Artist Dan Hancox Author David Sylvian Musician, Artist Emily Berry Writer Esther Wakelin-Stotten Art teacher, DJ Eyal Sivan Filmmaker Farah Nabulsi Filmmaker Fatima Bhutto Writer Florence To Artist Frances Stacey Curator Gauranga Varia Artist Gillian Slovo Writer Gina Birch Musician/ Artist Gloria Dawson Writer Graham Hastings, Young Fathers Musician Hanna Flint Critic, Author, Presenter Harriet Walter Actor Hassan Akkad Author, Filmmaker James Harker Playwright Jayce Salloum Filmmaker Jazz Cook Editor, Writer Jen Brister Comedian Jenna Jarvis Writer Jo Hauge Artist Jo Kali Music education John Smith Artist Filmmaker Jolyon Maugham KC Director, Good Law Project Joseph Donald Artist Julia Jackman Filmmaker Juliet Stevenson Actor Khalid Abdalla Actor Kamila Shamsie Writer Katie Holten Artist, Author Kerrie Ann Murphy / BEARCAT DJ Kieran Yates Author Lara Pawson Writer Lena Heady Actress, Writer, Director Leo Kurunis Musician Lisa Moorish Singer songwriter Lolly Adefope Actor Lucy Bailey Theatre Director Lucy Moss Theatre Writer/Director Luis Jacob Artist Luke Rollason Actor Lynne Segal Writer Maggie Steed Actor Máiréad Tyers Actor Marina Warner Writer Maxine Peake Actor Megan Prescott Actor Michael Rosen Writer, Broadcaster Mike Leigh Film Director, Writer Mike Lerner Filmmaker Mikeala Loach Author and climate justice activist Milly Zero Actor, Producer Miriam Margolyes Actor Mirza Waheed Writer Misan Harriman Photographer Nadia Sawalha TV Presenter Niall Buggy Actor Niall Tessier-Lavigne Artist Nicholas Wright Writer Nikesh Shukla Writer Omar Robert Hamilton Writer Paapa Essiedu Actor Paloma Faith Musician Pam Hogg Fashion Designer Pauline Melville Writer Penny Woolcock Filmmaker Peter Collins Graphic designer, Publisher Peter Kennard Artist Phyllida Lloyd Film Director Pratibha Parmar Filmmaker Reneé Griffin Musician Riz Ahmed Actor, Musician Rob Myatt Literary translator Robert Del Naja Artist, Massive Attack Robyn Slovo Producer Rowan Lear Artist Ruth Lass Actor Saoirse Amira Anis Artist, Producer Sarah Reygate Make-up artist Sarah Shamash Filmmaker Sean Biggerstaff Actor Shze-Hui Tjoa Author Simon Manyonda Actor Sophie Monks Kaufman Author Steve Coogan Comedian, Screenwriter, Actor Steve Skaith Songwriter, Latin Quarter Suleiman Rimi Actor Susan Wooldridge Actor, Writer Tai Shani Artist Tobia Grieco Filmmaker, Creative Executive Tobias Menzies Actor Toby Marlow Composer, Writer, Actor Tom Cullen Actor, Director Topher Dagg Circus Technician Tracey Seaward Film Producer Vanessa Jackson Artist Victoria Brittain Writer Will Attenborough Actor Yara Rodrigues Fowler Author Yasmin Fedda Filmmaker Yo Zushi Journalist

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Gordon Correll / Gage Skidmore / CelebHeights.com / mattbuck