Rishi Sunak’s threat to withdraw ‘access to finance’ for young people who refuse to do National Service hasn’t gone down well

The Prime Minister’s threat last night, that young people who refuse to do National Service could lose access to finance, hasn’t gone down well.

Appearing at last night’s general election debate before a BBC audience, the Prime Minister once more reiterated his plans for a National Service which would see 18-year-olds volunteer with community groups or join the armed forces.

Pressed by presenter Fiona Bruce on how he would incentivise young people to take part, Sunak suggested the government will consider stopping young people having access to finance or drivers’ licences.

Sunak said: “Whether that is looking at driving licences, or their access to finance or all sorts of other things, that’s the right thing to do.”

However, his comments haven’t gone down well.

One social media user wrote: “Rishi Sunak says sanctions for not doing National Service could include driving licences” and “access to finance”. Completely Bonkers. He is dying on his feet.”

Another user posted on X: “Rishi Sunak suggests banning driving licenses and access to finance for young people as a way to punish those who don’t do National Service.

“WHY DO THE TORIES HATE YOUNG PEOPLE SO MUCH?”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward