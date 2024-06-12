Leaders debate: Keir Starmer says Tories ‘in no position to lecture anyone on tax’

Audience applause as Starmer lays into Tories tax record

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer are facing questions from Sky News political editor Beth Rigby and members of the audience at Grimsby Town Hall.

Keir Starmer has been grilled first by Rigby who focused on Labour’s tax plans.

Keir Starmer hit back at being pushed on Labour’s stance on taxes as he said his party “will not raise taxes on working people” adding that the manifesto will be a “plan for wealth creation”.

Starmer told the interviewer: “You are pushing me over and over again on tax, I think people are taxed too much. I’m not going to apologise for that”.

When told by Rigby that the Tories have said Labour will raise taxes, Starmer hit back “first of all, the Tories are in no position to lecture anyone about tax rises” which received a wave of applause from the audience.

He went on “We’ve got the highest tax burden for 70 years”.

It is the second time they are being grilled ahead of the general election, with the last debate seeing the leaders clash over NHS waiting lists and the Tories National Service proposal.

Prior to the debate, Sunak told Sky News he was “pumped” and looking forward to it while Starmer said “I know how important preparation is when you’re interviewed by Beth Rigby.”