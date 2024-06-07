EXCLUSIVE: Apsana Begum’s ex-husband to run against her as an independent in Tower Hamlets

The former Labour councillor has said he will run in the general election

The ex-husband of Labour MP Apsana Begum is hoping to run against her as an independent in Tower Hamlets, he has confirmed to LFF.

Currently there are seven candidates listed for the seat of Poplar and Limehouse in the 2024 general election, where Apsana Begum has been the MP for Labour since 2019.

Ehtasham Haque said he has submitted the application to stand as an independent. He was a Labour councillor in Tower Hamlets representing Blackwall & Cubitt Town ward from 2018 until 2022. However he was suspended for a second time from the Labour Party in September 2021 over allegations regarding a disciplinary case.

Haque and Begum divorced in 2015 and Apsana Begum has since alleged that her ex-husband had been “controlling and coercive”, claims made during her trial on three charges of housing fraud, which she was acquitted of on all charges. Haque has denied all allegations.

When asked why he’d chosen to run, Haque told LFF: “I think Poplar and Limehouse election deserves a conversation on democratic forces, abuse of power and also how representation is being prescribed because of the failing of the MP.”

He went on to say: “I’ve been through a very gruesome process over the last two and a half years and I did not find justice.”

The Electoral Calculus currently predicts that Labour will win Poplar and Limehouse with 64% of the vote.

Apsana Begum has been approached for comment.

(Image credit: Steve Eason / Flickr)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward