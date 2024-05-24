Jeremy Corbyn to stand as an independent at general election

The former Labour leader has sat in the Islington North seat for over 40 years

Jeremy Corbyn has announced he will run as an independent candidate in Islington North at the general election.

Corbyn has sat in the seat since 1983, most of which was spent as a Labour MP until he had the whip suspended in 2020 over his response to the equalities regulator report into antisemitism in the party. He has therefore sat as an independent since.

He broke the news that he will stand as an independent in an article for the Islington Tribune in which he wrote, “when I was first elected, I made a promise to stand by my constituents no matter what.”

In his campaign video, the former Labour leader said he would be an “independent voice for equality, democracy and peace” as he called for “fundamental change” and warned the country “has become more divided than ever”.

He called for a “redistribution of power and wealth”, and for public ownership of the water, mail and energy industries. Laying out his campaign demands and values he listed; a more equal society, housing justice, a fully-public, fully-funded NHS and for an “alternative to endless war”.

Labour’s shortlist for candidates in North Islington were confirmed this week as Hackney councillor Sem Moema and Islington councillor Praful Nargund.

Moema has served as a councillor in Hackney for over eight years and she is a Mayoral Advisor for the Private Rented Sector and Affordability. Nargund is an entrepreneur and campaigner, he works as Chief Executive of abc ivf, a chain of 15 clinics founded by his mother Geeta.

The winner of Labour’s selection process will be announced on June 1.

(Image credit: Flickr / Creative Commons)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward