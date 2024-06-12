Disaster for Rishi Sunak as PM is taken apart by Beth Rigby over ‘catalogue of broken promises’ and failed record

Rishi Sunak has endured his most difficult interview yet of the general election campaign, as Sky’s Beth Rigby took him apart for his catalogue of failures, broken promises and appalling record in office.

Sunak took part in the leaders debate which included a one-to-one grilling by Rigby after Keir Starmer was also quizzed.

The Prime Minister was booed and laughed at as he tried to blame NHS waiting lists on striking workers. He was also grilled over the Tory party’s record on immigration.

Rigby told Sunak that net migration into the country had more than doubled in the last three years from before we left the European Union, to a shocked audience.

The audience applauded when Sunak was asked: “Why should anyone believe anything you say on immigration”.

Rigby then told Sunak: “Isn’t the truth that your problem is broken promises…it’s Brexit, migration, NHS…levelling up, it’s a catalogue of broken promises…you must see why so many think it’s time for you and the Conservatives to get your P.45”

