One year of Rishi Sunak: The PM’s biggest U-turns and broken promises

From Net Zero to EU law, here are the biggest reversals of policy and promises we have seen Sunak make in just 12 months.

October 25 marked the one-year anniversary of Rishi Sunak becoming prime minster, when he took over from the destructive tailspin of the Truss government, which ended with her resignation after just 44 days in office. Sunak was meant to bring stability to a chaotic and bickering Tory party. Instead, 12 months on, and the party is still facing critical problems, reflected in its ongoing struggles in the polls.

Our unelected PM’s one-year tenure has also been marked by U-turns and broken promises. From Net Zero to EU law, here are the biggest reversals of policy and promises we have seen Sunak make in just 12 months.

Net Zero

Arguably the biggest of the U-turns, in September Sunak ignited dismay for both the automotive sector and environmental campaigners, by announcing the government was rolling back on key climate policies. The changes included a delay to the phasing out of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, setting a new target of 2035.

This week, the U-turn was back in the news, as the energy watchdog the IEA warned that, in rowing back on green policies, countries risk fuelling the climate crisis and damaging their economies.

HS2

Just days after the Net Zero reversal, the PM triggered another revolt when he announced at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester that the northern leg of HS2 was to be scrapped. In ditching the HS2 leg, which had been passed through parliament with overwhelming cross-party support under previous Tory prime ministers, Sunak was accused of the “biggest and most damaging U-turn in the history of UK infrastructure.”

House building targets

One of the first U-turns Sunak made when he took office was to scrap compulsory housebuilding targets. The move was seen as being made to see off an embarrassing backbench rebellion. But coming in the middle of a national housing crisis, the rollback sparked concerns that the PM was too weak to take on rebellious PMs and was putting the party before national interest.

EU law review

In May, Brexiteers were up in arms after Sunak ditched a promise to complete a ‘bonfire’ of EU laws that remained in Britain by the end of the year.

Kemi Badenoch, the business secretary, announced that around 600 laws would be revoked rather than the 4,000 that had been promised.

Jacob Rees-Mogg was among the most vocal critics, tweeting: “Regrettably the prime minister has shredded his own promise rather than EU laws.”

Tax rises

In their 2019 manifesto, the Tories said there would be no increases to the main taxes. Several years later, and Rishi Sunak’s government is overseeing the biggest tax rises since WWII. In September, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), the UK’s leading economic think-tank, said tax revenue will amount to 37 percent by the next general election, the largest increase since records began in the 1950s.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward