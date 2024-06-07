Britain’s most prominent climate denial group is funded by clutch of Tory peers and donors

So much for the Tories’ green credentials.

An investigation has found that one of Britain’s most prominent climate denial groups, the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF), is being funded by a clutch of Tory peers and donors, as it undermines efforts to combat climate change.

The investigation, carried out by Democracy for Sale, A newsletter dedicated to revealing how dark money and hidden influence threaten our democracy, found that a Tory donor who was handed a peerage by Liz Truss is among the key backers of the GWPF.

The GWPF was founded in November 2009 and was headquartered at Tufton Street in London, a Westminster building home to a network of organisations, including pro-Brexit think-tanks and lobby groups.

The GWPF has long been accused of spreading misinformation about climate change with “little or no regard” for scientific evidence and seeking to slow progress on necessary action.

Democracy for Sale reports: “Jon Moynihan has given £25,000 to the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF), which has been at the forefront of attacks on the government’s net zero policy.

“Our investigation also found that the GWPF, which does not declare its donors, has received previously unreported donations from another Conservative peer and party donor.”

Moynihan, who was chairman of the Vote Leave campaign, has given over £700,000 to the Tories and was elevated to the House of Lords last year in Truss’s controversial resignation honours list.

Another Tory donor, Nigel Vinson, who personally supported Truss’ leadership campaign with a £5,000 donation in 2022, has also given £49,000 to GWPF over the last decade through his charitable foundation.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward