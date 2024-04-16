Tory MP rinsed for failing to answer what offence he thinks Angela Rayner committed

'Sorry? Is this not the one who kept calling for the police to get involved?’

The Tory MP who instigated the complaint against Angela Rayner into her housing arrangements has been rinsed after he dodged answering what offence he thought Rayner had actually committed.

James Daly MP was asked three times what crime he thought the shadow Housing and Levelling Up Secretary had committed, however he refused to elaborate during the interview on Politics Live.

Greater Manchester Police reopened the investigation regarding Rayners living situation a decade ago after the Tory MP suggested she may have given false information. However when asked on the BBC what it was he thought Rayner had done wrong, Daly avoided giving a direct answer.

“Well the Greater Manchester Police last week announced that they were investigating various matters in relation to this and therefore I think it’s perfectly appropriate to allow that investigation to proceed,” Daly said.

“Right, but what is it you think she’s done?” asked Jo Coburn. “If the police originally said they didn’t think there was anything to actually respond to, what is it that you brought to life that has changed that?”

“The situation is that information was provided to Greater Manchester Police as per any other person making a complaint or potential complaint…they’ve assessed that and they’re now carrying out an investigation and I think we should allow them to carry out that investigation,” he replied.

When asked for a third time what it actually was he thought the offence was, he repeated they were looking into a “number of offences”.

“My understand is the Greater Manchester Police is.. looking into a number of offences here and will investigate fully and we should give them the time and opportunity to do that.”

Viewers labelled the interview “embarrassing” and many have accused the Tory MP of “wasting police time”.

Carol Vorderman replied: “Asked 3 times “what is it you think she’s done?”

“He had absolutely no answer. So has he been wasting police time?”

Alastair Campbell wrote on X: “Sorry? Is this not the one who kept calling for the police to get involved?”

Labour Councillor Paul Peacock said on X: “This is the MP that has tried to smear Rayner. He knows this is a deflection story, he knows it’s wasting police time, he knows this strategy will be used going into a General Election. The Tories will go to any lengths to hold onto power except be truthful.”

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues