Tory campaign poster pulled after backlash

The Conservative Party has had to pull a campaign poster after receiving backlash and after breaching protocol relating to its use of an image of the King.

In the latest embarrassment for Rishi Sunak and his party, the Tory party produced a campaign poster which featured a picture of the King, as well as an F-35 fighter jet and a picture of the England football team, among other images.

The poster also featured a headline claiming that Britain is the second most powerful country in the world.

The Times reported that ‘the digital poster published last Thursday on Twitter/X centred on a survey determining global “soft power” of countries.’

“Respondents to the Global Soft Power Index 2024 by the consulting firm Brand Finance ranked Britain as the second most powerful country in the world after the US.”

The post however was hastily deleted after breaching protocol. It is protocol that the royal family should remain politically neutral. It is unclear if a complaint was made by the Palace to CCHQ.

The poster was also criticised for not featuring any women.

John Nicolson MP posted on X: “Oh no. The Tories have deleted their propaganda post. Was the King annoyed being used in this way?

“Did the Tories notice they’d forgotten to put any women in it? Or did everyone just laugh at the absurd notion that the UK is the second most powerful country in the world?”

