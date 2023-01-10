Grant Shapps photoshops Boris Johnson out of his picture

“If only we could do the same with the past decade of British politics.”

The Business Secretary Grant Shapps has been left red faced after photoshopping Boris Johnson out of a picture he uploaded on Twitter, in a tweet which has now been deleted.

Shapps deleted Johnson from a picture promoting the Virgin Orbit space launch. He had uploaded the pic with the caption: “The UK Govt is delighted to be backing the FIRST ever satellite launch from European soil. Lift-off scheduled Monday at Spaceport Cornwall, Newquay.”

He followed the Tweet with a rocket emoji.

However, social media users were quick to point out that the original image was first posted on June 9, 2021, when Shapps was the transport secretary in then-prime minister Boris Johnson’s government.

In the original picture, Johnson can be seen standing in the middle, but in Shapps’ picture he was removed with a blur replacing him. The photo along with the accompanying tweet has since been deleted.

One social media user wrote in response to the post: “Obviously it is totally normal for Grant Shapps to be photoshopping Boris Johnson out of the picture.

