Liz Truss broke Whitehall rules by publishing new book without agreement from Cabinet Office

Officials were concerned that Truss’ book included details about advice the late Queen had given her.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss is reported to have broken Whitehall rules, after failing to get the Cabinet Office’s clearance to reveal details of private conversations with the late Queen in her new memoir.

Under the conventions of the ‘Radcliffe rule’, former ministers are required to hand over a pre-publication copy of their memoir for vetting, to ensure that sensitive details pertaining to national security, or which may harm the UK’s relations with other nations or affect the confidential relationship between ministers and officials are not published.

The Times reports that “Truss had sent a copy of her book, Ten Years to Save the West, to the Cabinet Office “in good time” pre-publication.”

“However, she is understood not to have had clearance to publish some specific details.”

Truss’ book was published this week and she has been carrying out interviews blaming everyone else for her disastrous economic policies which resulted in her being booted from office. She called the disastrous mini-budget, which resulted in financial turmoil and mortgage costs for families soaring, the ‘happiest’ day of her premiership.

Officials were concerned that Truss’ book included details about advice the late Queen had given her. Under normal convention, the conversations held between a monarch and the Prime Minister are kept confidential.

Reacting to the news, one social media user wrote: “None of these Tory shysters think the rules apply to them”, while another added: “There is a clear pattern here, Torys ignoring rules at every turn. Furthermore, rarely are they brought to account with effective sanctions applied. How at odds with other, less privileged, parts of society.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward