Top 5 utterly bizarre comments Liz Truss made during her book promotion

Liz Truss has raised eyebrows while out promoting her new book

Liz Truss was all over the airwaves today while promoting her new book ‘Ten Years To Save the West’ making a whole number of bizarre and eyebrow-raising claims.

The Tories are trying to be ‘fashionable’

When asked about the government’s climate policies (forget the numerous recent climate policy rollbacks) Truss believed the government had a “ruthless Net Zero agenda” which she claimed was “ruining the economy”. She went on to say it was all down to the Conservatives wanting to “appear fashionable, rather than basing what they’re doing on their principles”. Not sure that’s going very well for them.

The ‘Left smear’ against her

The former-PM made the claim that the backlash against her mini-budget wasn’t due to its disastrous impact on the UK economy and millions of UK households, but in fact down to a ‘smear’ campaign by the Left.

The former PM who seems to lack any sense of self-awareness claimed on LBC the Left were “smearing” her by blaming everything wrong with the economy on her mini-budget.

“What they are saying is not born by the facts, It’s a smear,” Truss said. “I’m countering it and a lot of economists are countering it.

“In the same way they say the government was trying to abolish the forests, they are trying to smear me with economic results that I’m clearly not responsible for.”

She went on to claim that people she has met canvassing on the street had said she “did the right thing”.

The Resolution Foundation found that the Truss government was responsible for an estimated £30bn fiscal hole, with the UK economy currently battling to get out of a recession. While she most recently had a 8% favourable rate on a public opinion Ipso poll.

In defense of Donald Trump

While expressing her support for Donald Trump, Truss claimed that the West has been less safe since Joe Biden’s election while viewers were left a bit baffled by her attacks on the current US President. She went on to claim that Biden “has not been particularly supporting of the UK.. he’s often on the side of the EU”.

“What does that mean? Is the EU somehow our mortal enemy?,” responded one editor on X.

Taking a bash at Equality

Truss said that during her time as Equalities Minister she wanted to abolish the Equality Act, because she believed it “embeds identity politics”, however No.10 said no.

She told the journalist: “I think it’s a terrible piece of legislation. It says whether you’re a woman, whether you’re black or if you’re gay, is more important than what your talents and capabilities are.”

Her comments were rinsed online as “utter nonsense”.

A comeback as Tory leader

If you didn’t think Truss could get more out-of-touch, then her refusal to rule out running again for leader of the Tory Party really speaks volumes. Speaking to Iain Dale on LBC, Truss said she won’t rule out returning as leader, citing “unfinished business”.

(Image credit: LBC / YouTube)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues