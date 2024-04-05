Here are the big-name Tories most at risk of losing their seats in the General Election

A YouGov survey for The Times has found that Labour is on course to win more than 400 seats, with the Conservatives left with just 155.

With yet another opinion poll predicting a wipeout for the Tories, and a general election defeat worse than in 1997, a number of senior Conservative Party MPs could be about to lose their seats.

A YouGov survey for The Times has found that Labour is on course to win more than 400 seats, with the Conservatives left with just 155.

So, who are some of the big name Tories at risk of losing their seats? Here’s a list with their constituencies:

Name Constituency Majority Jeremy Hunt South West Surrey 8,817 Jacob Rees-Mogg North East Somerset 14,729 Penny Mordaunt Portsmouth North 15,780 Iain Duncan Smith Chingford and Woodford Green 1,262 James Cleverley Braintree 24,673 Grant Shapps Welwyn Hatfield 10,955 Michael Gove Surrey Heath 18,349 Rishi Sunak Richmond 27,210 Johnny Mercer Plymouth Moor View 12,897 Tobias Ellwood Bournemouth East 8,806

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward