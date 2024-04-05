Here are the big-name Tories most at risk of losing their seats in the General Election

A YouGov survey for The Times has found that Labour is on course to win more than 400 seats, with the Conservatives left with just 155.

Rishi Sunak

With yet another opinion poll predicting a wipeout for the Tories, and a general election defeat worse than in 1997, a number of senior Conservative Party MPs could be about to lose their seats.

So, who are some of the big name Tories at risk of losing their seats? Here’s a list with their constituencies:

NameConstituencyMajority
Jeremy HuntSouth West Surrey8,817
Jacob Rees-MoggNorth East Somerset 14,729
Penny MordauntPortsmouth North15,780
Iain Duncan SmithChingford and Woodford Green1,262
James CleverleyBraintree24,673
Grant ShappsWelwyn Hatfield10,955
Michael GoveSurrey Heath18,349
Rishi SunakRichmond27,210
Johnny MercerPlymouth Moor View12,897
Tobias EllwoodBournemouth East8,806

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

