Here are the big-name Tories most at risk of losing their seats in the General Election

A YouGov survey for The Times has found that Labour is on course to win more than 400 seats, with the Conservatives left with just 155.
With yet another opinion poll predicting a wipeout for the Tories, and a general election defeat worse than in 1997, a number of senior Conservative Party MPs could be about to lose their seats.
So, who are some of the big name Tories at risk of losing their seats? Here’s a list with their constituencies:
|Name
|Constituency
|Majority
|Jeremy Hunt
|South West Surrey
|8,817
|Jacob Rees-Mogg
|North East Somerset
|14,729
|Penny Mordaunt
|Portsmouth North
|15,780
|Iain Duncan Smith
|Chingford and Woodford Green
|1,262
|James Cleverley
|Braintree
|24,673
|Grant Shapps
|Welwyn Hatfield
|10,955
|Michael Gove
|Surrey Heath
|18,349
|Rishi Sunak
|Richmond
|27,210
|Johnny Mercer
|Plymouth Moor View
|12,897
|Tobias Ellwood
|Bournemouth East
|8,806
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
