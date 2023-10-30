Tories plan Halloween general election

“A fitting end to this horror show.”

The Tories are planning to hold a general election on Halloween next year, in a desperate bid to cling on to power for as long as they can in the hope that the economy improves.

Following the humiliating by-election defeats in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth, Sunak and his party realise that they could be on course to lose the next general election ‘even more heavily’ than in 1997 when Tony Blair led Labour to a landslide victory.

Labour won Tamworth on a swing of 23.9 percentage points, the second biggest since 1945 and the biggest swing in this Parliament. In Mid Beds, the party overturned a majority of 24,664 – the largest overturned by Labour at a by-election since 1945.

The Tories have consistently trailed the Labour Party in the polls by around 20 points, with the general public sick and tired after 13 years of Tory rule that has resulted in soaring living costs, declining living standards and growing inequality and levels of poverty.

But the Tories are desperate to stay in office for as long as they can, hoping that inflation falls and that the economy improves before the country goes to the polls.

A Tory source told the Sunday Times that a Halloween election is the most likely time for the next election. ‘October 31 is a Thursday.’

“That is what people are working towards.” they said.

A general election must be held at some point before the end of January 2025. Sunak is hoping to continue his efforts to bring down inflation, which is currently at 6.7%. It must reach 5.3% by the end of the year to reach the PM’s pledge to halve inflation. On his other pledges to grow the economy, reduce debt, cut NHS waiting times and stop small boat crossings, the Prime Minister is failing badly.

Reacting to the news of a Halloween election, social media users had a very similar reaction: “A fitting end to this horror show.”

(Picture credit: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street)

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward